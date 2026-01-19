AC Milan stay close to Inter after Fullkrug’s Serie A debut goal

AC Milan’s German forward Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal in the Serie A match against Lecce. (AFP pic)

MILAN : Niclas Fullkrug kept AC Milan in touch with Serie A leaders Inter Milan with the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Lecce, his first for the seven-time European champions.

Germany forward Fullkrug, on loan from West Ham United, netted for the first time since April last year to push Milan past spirited Lecce and keep his new team three points behind Inter.

The burly 32-year-old glanced home Alexis Saelemaekers’s hooked cross in the 76th minute, causing the San Siro crowd to roar with relief after being frustrated by Lecce.

Wladimiro Falcone was excellent in the Lecce goal, denying Samuel Ricci and Christian Pulisic with two phenomenal saves, but he could do nothing to stop Fullkrug, who has had a difficult time since arriving in Milan.

Fullkrug suffered a broken toe soon after moving to northern Italy and local media widely report that thieves stole half a million euros worth of watches and jewelry from his hotel room while away for Milan’s midweek win at Como.

He made sure that Milan didn’t again drop points against lowly opposition, with Lecce dropping into the relegation zone behind Fiorentina who won 2-0 at Bologna earlier on Sunday.

Dybala show for Roma

Dybala starred in Roma’s 2-0 win at Torino, laying on new arrival Donyell Malen who signed on loan from Aston Villa on Friday, for a classy close-range finish midway through the first half before ensuring a third straight win in the 72nd minute.

The Argentina international’s brilliantly guided finish from Devyne Rensch’s cross was his first goal in nearly three months and helped put fourth-placed Roma on 42 points.

Dybala has had a difficult first campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini with familiar injury problems and the rise of countryman Matias Soule suggesting his time might be up in the Italian capital.

However, the 32-year-old was excellent coming in from the left in a win which was revenge for being eliminated from the Italian Cup by Torino on Tuesday night, and moved Roma three points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus in the battle for Champions League football.

“Obviously it’s easier for me to play in that position, it’s where I’ve played most of my career,” added Dybala, who enjoyed playing with Malen, who also had a goal ruled out for offside.

“He’s a really good player with experience who’s played in the top leagues. His movement makes it easier for us to find him.”

Roma have won the Conference League and reached the Europa League final in recent years but last featured in Europe’s elite club competition in the 2018/2019 season when they were eliminated by Porto in the last 16.

The capital city club trail league leaders Inter Milan by seven points but have looked a way off winning a first Scudetto since 2001 in defeats to the Milan clubs and Napoli who are leading the title race.

Fiorentina bouncing back

Fiorentina’s win at Bologna was a fine way to pay tribute to American media mogul Commisso, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 and was remembered with a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off.

Italian-born billionaire Commisso was the founder of Mediacom Communications, one of the largest cable TV providers in the US, and was a passionate football fan who had also owned the New York Cosmos before acquiring Fiorentina in 2019.

He invested in a new €120 million (US$139 million) training centre and redevelopment of the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, works which are still ongoing ahead of Fiorentina’s centenary next season.

He hired current Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano, who took Fiorentina to three finals, two in the Conference League and one in the Italian Cup.

Italiano, who tasted cup success with Bologna last season, has had a tough time in recent weeks after a strong start to this campaign, with his eighth-placed team picking up just five points in nine matches since the start of December.