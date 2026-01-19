Auger-Aliassime retires injured in Australian Open first round

The seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was a Melbourne quarter-finalist in 2022. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered heartbreak on Monday as his Australian Open ended prematurely and in pain when he quit his first-round match with an injury.

The seventh seed, a Melbourne quarter-finalist in 2022, won the opening set 6-3 against Nuno Borges of Portugal but then lost the next two 6-4, 6-4 before retiring.

It was not immediately clear what the injury was, but the 25-year-old walked gingerly to the net to shake hands with his opponent.

“It is part of tennis and it’s a long schedule and physically it’s demanding, so I can understand,” the 46th-ranked Borges said in his on-court interview.

“I hope he gets better quick and back to his best level.

“It’s a great win for me either way, really happy to push through this one and get another opportunity on Wednesday,” Borges said.

Borges faces Australian wildcard Jordan Thompson or Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina next.