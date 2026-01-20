Man City’s Foden to play through pain of broken hand

Manchester City’s Phil Foden in action during the English Premier League match against Manchester United. (EPA Images pic)

BODO : Manchester City forward Phil Foden is set to face Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday despite suffering a broken hand as Pep Guardiola looks to erase the bitter taste of defeat in the Manchester derby.

Foden was forced off at half-time against Manchester United on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his arm.

But the England star’s hand injury won’t stop him from playing in City’s Champions League group phase tie in Norway.

“He has, a little bit, broken his bones but he has protection and he is fine for tomorrow,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

Guardiola dismissed suggestions that City striker Erling Haaland, who has not scored from open play in his last seven matches, could be rested on his return to his homeland.

“He said to me he slept unbelievably, so he is fit,” said Guardiola of Haaland, who has netted 39 times for club and country this season.

City’s winless run in the Premier League extended to four matches after their 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, allowing Arsenal to increase their lead at the top to seven points.

Guardiola has postponed an inquest into the damaging loss to focus on City’s bid to secure a place in the Champions League last 16.

City are currently fourth, with the top eight automatically advancing to the last 16, while the teams finishing ninth to 24th go into the play-off round.

“Coming here we didn’t talk one word about United. I think we’ll talk before Wolves but now is another competition,” he said.

“We have the chance to qualify in the top eight. That, I think, is enough to focus on, not what happened in the past.

“I didn’t review the game but I know United were better. When they’re better, you just have to congratulate them, improve and move on.”

City have broken with routine to prepare for the clash in the Arctic Circle.

Guardiola typically prefers to train in Manchester on the eve of an away game in Europe before travelling and conducting media duties later in the day.

This time, due to the sub-zero temperature and because Bodo play on an artificial surface, he chose to take up the option of holding a session at the 8,500-capacity Aspmyra Stadion.

“They have to see how the ball bounces, short passes, long passes, this kind of stuff,” he said.

“Life is never a red carpet. The quicker you adapt and adjust in these uncomfortable situations, the closer you are to success.

“If I start to cry for this situation or other ones that happened, you don’t achieve what we achieved in the past.”

Guardiola was in a relaxed mood as he looked forward to enjoying a view of the Northern Lights from his hotel room.

“We have big, big windows and we’ll take a look. We will enjoy it,” he said.

“Why not? I’m so focused on my job but why should I not see the sky and the beauty of the universe?”