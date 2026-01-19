Manchester City boost injury-hit defence with Guehi signing

Marc Guehi becomes Manchester City’s second signing of the January transfer window. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Manchester City have signed England centreback Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, as they look to close the gap on leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal to sign the 25-year-old international – who had six months left on his Palace contract – was worth around £20 million ($26.84 million).

Guehi becomes City’s second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

“It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City,” City director of football Hugo Viana said in a statement.

City are second in the league table with 43 points from 22 matches, seven behind Arsenal.