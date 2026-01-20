Shelton overcomes Humbert in battle of left-handers at Australian Open

Ben Shelton reacts during the 2026 Australian Open first-round match against Ugo Humbert. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : American eighth seed Ben Shelton beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in an engrossing battle of left-handers at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Shelton, who lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in last year’s semi-finals, relied on his power to blast through the first set but the Frenchman fought back from a breakdown twice in the second.

Shelton reasserted himself in the tiebreak, however, as his opponent’s razor-sharp returns deserted him and he made several errors.

The third set was neck and neck all the way, with Humbert taking a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak before Shelton clawed his way back to book a spot in the second round.