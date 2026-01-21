Humiliated Man City have to ‘change the dynamic’, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola lamented Manchester City’s struggles, saying numerous things have gone against the team since the start of the year. (EPA Images pic)

BODO : Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City need to “change the dynamic” after their humiliating 3-1 defeat against Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola’s side were blown away by Kasper Hogh’s first-half brace and a second-half strike from Jens Petter Hauge at the ecstatic Aspmyra Stadion.

Rayan Cherki got one back moments after Hauge’s goal, but Rodri’s dismissal for two bookings left City in tatters as Bodo/Glimt celebrated their first-ever win in the Champions League group phase.

Bodo’s entire population of only 55,000 people could almost fit into City’s Etihad Stadium.

But Kjetil Knutsen’s underdogs ignored the huge financial and talent gulf between the clubs to inflict a chastening defeat on the Premier League giants.

City’s bid to secure an automatic place in the last 16 hinges on their final group phase game at home to Galatasaray next week.

The 2023 European champions, who failed to lift a trophy last season, are also without a win in their last four Premier League matches, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United leaving them seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola struck a despairing tone as he discussed the reasons for City’s slump.

“Everything has started to be, since the new year, against us in many, many things,” he said.

“I know how good a team Bodo are. I didn’t underestimate them. There is not much I know but they reached the semi-final last season of the Europa League and they were fresh in mind.

“We arrived in some departments without important players who give consistency to the team. They are a little bit fragile, as they were last season in a certain period.

“How they fought 10 against 11, a lot of players made a step up, but we have to change the dynamic quick for the next game against Wolves and after that the last game against Galatasaray.”

‘Everything is going wrong’

City’s only victories in 2026 have come against third-tier Exeter in the FA Cup and Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Guardiola was without 11 senior players in Norway due to either injury, illness, suspension or ineligibility.

Claiming those circumstances had made it hard for City to play with their usual verve, Guardiola said: “It was an incredible opportunity for us and the feeling is that everything that can be going wrong is going wrong in many, many details.”

“That is a fact and you have to try to change it.”

Guardiola laughed off a suggestion that his team were not sufficiently prepared to cope with Bodo/Glimt’s relentless pressing.

“I do not agree,” he said. “Bodo were really good and we congratulate them. We cannot say anything else.”

Guardiola refused to criticise Spain midfielder Rodri for his red card, which was triggered by two bookings in quick succession.

It has been a struggle for Rodri in a difficult comeback season to date after he missed most of last season with a serious knee injury.

“It was a difficult situation. We lost the ball. We made a transition but they are fast and sometimes you react,” he said.

“It’s a little bit soft, the second one, but it is what it is.”