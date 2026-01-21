Sabalenka shuts down political talk after Ukrainian’s ban call

Aryna Sabalenka spoke of her desire for peace following calls by Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova to ban Belarusian and Russian tennis players. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Aryna Sabalenka Wednesday said she “didn’t want to talk politics” after Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova called for Belarusian and Russian players to be banned from tennis.

The 25-year-old Oliynykova, whose father is fighting on the front lines in Ukraine, had said on Tuesday that the presence of players from those two countries was “very wrong” while the conflict continued.

Oliynykova, after losing to defending champion Madison Keys on her Slam debut, wore a T-shirt at her press conference emblazoned with: “I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children but I can’t talk about it here.”

Under Grand Slam tournament guidelines, players are prohibited from making political statements at competition venues.

But in an interview with Melbourne’s The Age newspaper she took aim at Russian and Belarusian players, who are competing under a neutral white flag.

“I think it’s very wrong that they are not disqualified in tennis like in other sports,” she said.

“Because I know that here is the picture that we are, like all tennis girls playing, but the people don’t see the things behind it.”

Sabalenka, who is Belarusian, has previously said she believes that sport “is nothing to do with politics” and on Wednesday reiterated her position.

“I have spoken a lot about that before, obviously,” said the world No 1 after powering into the third round.

“I want peace, and if I could change anything, I would definitely do that.

“Other than that, I have nothing else to say.”

Pressed on Oliynykova’s call for her to be banned, she replied: “I’m here for tennis. It’s a tennis event. I have said enough in the past and just don’t want to talk politics here.”

Belarus is a close ally of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Oliynykova said she did not speak with Russian and Belarusian players in the locker rooms or on the practice courts.

“I don’t communicate with them. But, you know, people are not informed about this and if I need to say it, I will, because I feel (it is) unfair.”

Apartment shook

Unlike other professional Ukrainian tennis players, Oliynykova still lives and trains in her homeland despite the constant threat of Russian attacks.

Just before she came to Australia, the Kyiv native came close to being hit in one such incursion.

“There was an explosion just near my home and a drone hit the home just across the road,” she said. “My apartment was literally shaking because of the explosion.”

Fellow Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk has also been outspoken about the war and refuses to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players, most recently Sabalenka after losing in the Brisbane International final.

Another Ukrainian, Elina Svitolina, said it was important to keep the conflict in the public eye.

“The war has been ongoing for four years. I mean, we talked about it many, many times,” the world No 12 said Wednesday after joining Sabalenka in the third round.

“For me, now it’s gone, the topic. I mean, the stand has been taken already. A decision has been made by WTA, ATP,” she said, referring to Russian and Belarusian players being allowed to compete.

“Right now what we can do is go out there, try to perform well, try to represent our country in the right way, and not forget that we can use our voices to bring the help, to bring the attention to our homeland.”