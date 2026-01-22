Atletico frustrated in Champions League draw at Galatasaray

Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth in action against Galatasaray’s Roland Sallai during the match. (EPA Images pic)

ISTANBUL : Atletico Madrid’s hopes of earning a Champions League top-eight spot at the end of the league phase were diminished by a 1-1 draw at Galatasaray on Wednesday in their penultimate fixture.

Although the point took them provisionally to eighth, the three-time runners-up may now find it tricky to progress straight to the last 16.

Giuliano Simeone’s early goal was the perfect start for his father Diego Simeone’s team, but Marcos Llorente’s own goal left honours even in Istanbul.

The Spain international made amends with a vital late interception which saved his team from falling to defeat.

“First, we wait to see the results – (finishing in the top eight) no longer depends only on us,” coach Simeone told reporters.

“Based on the results, we will manage what does depend on us.”

Simeone said his team needed to become sharper in front of goal but admitted it was a close affair.

“(They) could have won with that last one that Marcos saved,” he continued.

“I think we played a great game – we could have won it, but clinical finishing is key, and hopefully, we can regain that form.”

Visitors Atletico dampened a lively atmosphere with their fourth-minute goal, nodded home by Giuliano from Matteo Ruggeri’s cross.

The Turkish side Galatasaray pulled level after 20 minutes when Llorente bundled Roland Sallai’s cross into his own net as he tried to cut it out, denying his goalkeeper Jan Oblak a clean sheet on his 100th Champions League appearance.

Baris Yilmaz could have sent Galatasaray ahead before half-time but skewed a shot high over the bar when well placed to convert.

Atletico came close to regaining their advantage just before the hour mark when Abdulkerim Bardakci cleared David Hancko’s effort off the line to safety.

Atletico coach Simeone replaced Alexander Sorloth with French veteran Antoine Griezmann, keeping Julian Alvarez on the pitch despite his recent poor form in front of goal.

The Argentina international has scored just once in his last 10 matches but put in a more lively showing against Galatasaray than in some other recent appearances.

With five minutes remaining, Griezmann whipped a free-kick towards the top corner but Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir tipped his effort away and then denied Alex Baena to preserve a point for his side.

Galatasaray might have won it at the death but Llorente surged in to pinch the ball from Eren Elmali as he was poised to strike.

The draw was not overly satisfying for the Turkish outfit, who are away at Manchester City in their final group match next week, where they will aim to qualify for the play-off round.

Atletico host Bodo/Glimt and still have a chance of sealing a top-eight league phase spot, even if a win in Istanbul would have been far more useful.