Barca suffer blow as Pedri ruled out for a month

BARCELONA : Barcelona have suffered a setback with midfielder Pedri expected to be out for around a month after sustaining a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague, the Spanish champions said today.

The 23-year-old Spain international, a key figure in Hansi Flick’s midfield set-up, was forced off in the 61st minute.

Pedri has featured in 25 matches across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and eight assists.

Barca top LaLiga with a one-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are in second place.

They next host Real Oviedo on Sunday as they prepare for a testing run of games without Pedri.

The win in Prague lifted Barca to ninth place in the Champions League standings with one game remaining on 13 points, level with seven other teams vying for a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the round of 16.