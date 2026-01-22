Caicedo strikes late as Chelsea end Pafos resistance

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against Pafos FC. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Moises Caicedo’s late goal gave Chelsea a vital 1-0 win against Cypriot minnows Pafos on Wednesday as the Blues moved closer to automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16.

In Liam Rosenior’s first Champions League game as Chelsea boss, Caicedo netted in the closing stages at Stamford Bridge to end Pafos’ stubborn resistance.

Chelsea’s fourth victory from seven Champions League group stage matches lifted them into eighth place.

A win at Napoli in their final group game on Jan 28 would likely be enough to send Chelsea through to the last 16, depending on other results.

The Blues would face the unwanted stress of a play-off round if they finish outside the top eight.

Rosenior has won three times and lost once in his first four games since arriving from Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca, who left Stamford Bridge after mounting tensions with the club’s hierarchy.

It was far from plain sailing for Rosenior as Chelsea struggled to find a way past inspired Pafos keeper Jay Gorter before Caicedo made the breakthrough.

Optimistic Chelsea fans have noted their two Champions League triumphs in 2012 and 2021 came after they changed manager in mid-season.

But there is a long way to go before Rosenior can hope to emulate those iconic victories masterminded by Roberto Di Matteo and Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have been steady rather than eye-catching so far under Rosenior, with far sterner tests lying in wait in the surprise choice to replace Maresca.

Wake-up call

Rosenior made six changes from the 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, with injured England forward Cole Palmer absent due to a slight strain.

Brazilian veteran David Luiz, a 2012 Champions League winner with Chelsea, was on the bench for Pafos, who were far from overawed in their first ever match against English opposition.

Chelsea laboured for long periods and even when Enzo Fernandez had the ball in the net in the 18th minute, the midfielder’s close-range header was disallowed for a push.

Chelsea nearly gifted Pafos a shock opener when a wayward back-pass to Filip Jorgensen was almost intercepted by Anderson Silva, but the Blues keeper chested the ball away from danger.

Rosenior’s men had lost their momentum and Pafos went close when Jaja’s shot from just inside the area took a wicked deflection off Reece James and hit the post with Jorgensen rooted to the spot.

That near-miss served as a wake-up call and Caicedo’s blast was pushed away by Gorter before Benoit Badiashile glanced a header narrowly wide moments later.

Caicedo’s long-range drive forced another good stop from Gorter, who also repelled Jorrel Hato’s fierce strike just before half-time.

Frustration was mounting among Chelsea supporters and Rosenior made a double change at the break, sending on Robert Sanchez for Jorgensen and Estevao Willian for James.

Estevao nearly made an instant impact with a stinging volley that Gorter saved at full stretch.

Gorter was enjoying the game of his life and he denied Pedro Neto and Caicedo with two more fine saves.

To Rosenior’s immense relief, Chelsea finally found a way past Gorter in the 78th minute.

Pafos couldn’t clear a corner and Caicedo arrived to flick his header into the far corner from close range.