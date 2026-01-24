West Ham thump Sunderland to boost survival bid

West Ham’s Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville (left) celebrates his opening goal against Sunderland in the Premier League. (AFP pic)

LONDON : West Ham crushed Sunderland 3-1 today to make it two wins out of two and climb to within two points of Premier League safety.

The home side effectively had the game sewn up by half-time after Crysencio Summerville’s opener, Jarrod Bowen’s penalty and a long-range rocket from Mateus Fernandes.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men had looked down and out earlier this month when they languished seven points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

However, the mood changed with a stoppage-time winning goal at Tottenham last week and they carried that confidence into their match at the London Stadium on Saturday, producing a storming first-half display against the pallid visitors.

Dutch forward Summerville broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a superb header from Bowen’s teasing cross.

England international Bowen doubled West Ham’s lead from the penalty spot, firing into the bottom corner after Trai Hume brought down Oliver Scarles.

West Ham went 3-0 up shortly before the break when the ball landed at the feet of Fernandes, who smashed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Robin Roefs from distance.

Sunderland, whose inspirational captain Granit Xhaka was missing for the first time in the Premier League this season with an injury, offered little in attack during the first period.

A comeback was always unlikely given the visitors had managed just five goals away from home in the league all season.

Brian Brobbey gave them faint hope when he headed home a Nordi Mukiele cross midway through the second half but West Ham maintained their two-goal cushion despite a handful of nervy moments.

The Hammers are now just two points behind Sean Dyche’s Forest, who travel to face Brentford on Sunday and will be nervously looking over their shoulders.

Sunderland, in their first season back in the Premier League, are in ninth spot in the table.