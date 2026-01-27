Championship leaders Coventry stunned by Norwich

Norwich midfielder Anis Ben Slimane (right) celebrates scoring the equaliser against Coventry at Carrow Road. (Norwich pic)

LONDON : Frank Lampard’s Coventry crashed to a 2-1 defeat at struggling Norwich on Monday as the Championship leaders suffered another away-day disappointment.

Romain Esse, on loan from Crystal Palace, fired Coventry in front seven minutes before the break with a well-taken finish after Ruairi McConville blocked Victor Torp’s shot.

Coventry almost made it 2-0 three minutes later, with Vladan Kovacevic needing to be at his best to palm away a rising drive from Hadji Wright.

But Anis Ben Slimane equalised for Norwich, slotting home from Ali Ahmed’s pass just 35 seconds after the interval.

Canadian winger Ahmed midway completed Norwich’s fightback through the second half.

Ahmed’s first goal in English football came from Papa Diallo’s pass and Coventry were unable to respond as their winless away run extended to six league matches.

Norwich moved up to 18th in the second tier as boss Phillippe Clement continues to lift them away from the relegation zone since taking over in November.

Coventry remain just three points clear of second-placed Middlesbrough and eight ahead of third-placed Ipswich in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League via a top two finish.