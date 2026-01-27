Dortmund coach says Inter Milan improved under Chivu

Dortmund’s head coach Niko Kovac said Inter Milan have added rapid transitions to their previously possession-focused style. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said Inter Milan, who his team face in the Champions League on Wednesday, are a better side under Cristian Chivu than when they reached last season’s final.

Kovac said Chivu’s Inter, already five points clear in Serie A, had maintained the best elements of traditional Italian football while posing a modern threat.

Inter impressed in their run to the final last year under Simone Inzaghi but were dismantled by Paris St-Germain, losing 5-0 in Munich.

“In the past they’ve been dominant (in possession), but now they’ve adapted and added a very quick transition game. We need to be aware of this,” said Kovac.

“Usually you say the Italians are playing it into the feet, they’re technical but a little bit slower – but at the moment this is a very dynamic and modern Inter.”

Dortmund have 11 points in the Champions League, one fewer than the Serie A leaders, heading into their final league-phase game.

Both sides could potentially qualify for the last 16 directly and avoid the knockouts with victory, although Dortmund would need several other results to go their way.

Dortmund were Champions League runners-up two years ago, while Inter also made the final in 2023 before losing to Manchester City.

“You can see that they’ve been together for a few years and everyone knows what their teammate is doing,” Kovac said.

Dortmund’s Niklas Suele and Marcel Sabitzer are injured, while Chelsea loanee Aaron Anselmino was on Monday recalled by his parent club.