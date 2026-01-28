Chelsea urge vigilance after two fans injured ahead of Napoli match

Chelsea said in a statement that two fans are being treated in hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. (EPA Images pic)

NAPLES : Chelsea urged travelling fans attending Wednesday’s Champions League fixture in Naples to remain cautious after two supporters required hospital treatment.

The Premier League club did not provide details about the incident or how the injuries occurred.

“Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture.”

Earlier this month, the club issued a travel advisory warning fans against wearing anything that identifies them as supporters or moving visibly in the city as Chelsea fans.

Chelsea currently sit eighth in the Champions League standings, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, while Napoli are placed 25th in the table.