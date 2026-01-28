Leipzig concede stoppage-time goal in 1-1 draw at St Pauli

St Pauli’s Martijn Kaars (left) scores a penalty against Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi (centre) during the Bundesliga match between FC St Pauli and RB Leipzig. (EPA Images pic)

HAMBURG : St Pauli scored with a stoppage-time penalty from Martijn Kaars to rescue a 1-1 draw against visitors RB Leipzig in a rearranged Bundesliga match on Tuesday.

Dutchman Kaars kept his cool to beat keeper Peter Gulacsi deep in second-half stoppage time, cancelling out Yan Diomande’s 66th-minute goal for the visitors.

The match had been postponed earlier this month due to heavy snow and ice.

Both teams had chances in a tight first half but St Pauli keeper Nikola Vasilj could do nothing when Ivory Coast international Diomande unleashed an unstoppable shot from 20 metres out following a Leipzig corner.

Vasilj did deny the visitors a second goal in the 87th when he palmed a shot from Tidiam Gomis wide before the hosts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty which Kaars converted.

Leipzig remain fourth on 36 points, three behind Hoffenheim, who were 2-0 winners at Werder Bremen in their own postponed match.

Borussia Dortmund are in second place on 42, with leaders Bayern Munich on 50.

Relegation-threatened St Pauli are 17th on 14 points.