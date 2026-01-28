Sundowns’ subs help sink Sekhukhune in dramatic climax

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso praised the team’s substitute players as fantastic. (AFP pic)

JOHANNESBURG : Portuguese Nuno Santos and Colombian Brayan Leon scored in added time to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-0 win at Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, and a three-point lead in the South African Premiership.

Substitutes played key roles in the victory with Santos introduced early in the second and a later replacement, Khuliso Mudau, involved in the build-ups to both goals.

Santos struck after 91 minutes with a shot and Leon with a header three minutes later against fifth-placed Sekhukhune in northern city Polokwane to earn Sundowns a ninth league win this season.

“Our subs were fantastic,” said Sundowns’ Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso as the winners of the last eight Premiership title races moved to 32 points from 15 matches. Orlando Pirates lie second.

“I want to praise the players who started the match and those who finished it. There was a lot of spirit and a lot of energy from all of them,” Cardoso said.

Sekhukhune coach and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning midfielder Eric Tinkler said the quality of Sundowns’ bench made the difference.

“Sundowns’ substitutes would be in the starting line-ups of virtually every other Premiership club,” he said.

“When we lost wing-back Tsepo Matsimbi to injury after only 10 minutes I did not have a suitable replacement. I had to move a predominantly left-footed player to the right flank.”

Defeat was another blow to the fading title hopes of Sekhukhune, who have taken just one point from three home matches in eight days. They also lost to Stellenbosch and drew with Orlando Pirates.

Only the brilliance of Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner kept Sundowns goalless for so long. The winners had 19 goal attempts, including nine on target.

The home side had one attempt, and it was off target.

Sundowns were captained by 40-year-old goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who played for Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

First-choice shot stopper Ronwen Williams was among several stars rested as the Pretoria outfit face a key CAF Champions League group match on Friday away to Al Hilal of Sudan.