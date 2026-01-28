West Ham sign Fulham winger Traore

Adama Traore, who has scored 14 goals in 262 Premier League appearances, said he wanted to help relegation-threatened West Ham to the ‘maximum’. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : West Ham announced on Wednesday they had signed winger Adama Traore from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old will be reunited at the London Stadium with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with whom he worked previously at Wolves.

The Premier League strugglers described the forward as “strong, quick and able to create and score goals”.

Traore, who has been a peripheral player for Fulham this season, came through Barcelona’s youth system before joining Aston Villa in 2015. He has also played for Middlesbrough and Wolves.

The winger, who has made 262 Premier League appearances, scoring 14 goals, said he wanted to help relegation-threatened West Ham to the “maximum”.

“I love the challenges,” he said. “I think, of course, we have to go game by game. And this is what we’re going to do, trying to do our best. I think everything comes from belief. And I believe we’re going to achieve what we’re looking for.”

Nuno is relishing the chance to link up again with Traore, who has won eight caps for Spain.

“Adama is someone who knows the Premier League very well, and his qualities, both as a player and a person, will help us between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“He will give us a different option in attacking areas. He is also motivated to fight for us and ready to bring energy, commitment and determination to our challenge.”

West Ham are third from the bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety, but have won their past two matches, against Tottenham and Sunderland.

The club have been active in the January transfer window as they battle for survival, signing forwards Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos earlier this month.

The January window closes on Monday.