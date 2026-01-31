First competitors settle into Milan’s Olympic village

The Olympic Village in Milan is designed to house 1,700 athletes and support staff. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : The Olympic Village in Milan officially opened its doors on Friday, one week before the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games.

“Italy was the first to move in, followed by large delegations from Germany, the Czech Republic, and Japan,” the organising committee announced in a statement.

“Further arrivals are expected this evening (Friday), including delegations from the Netherlands and Australia,” added Milano-Cortina 2026.

While the opening ceremony takes place on Feb 6, the competitions start as early as Feb 4, notably with curling at Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Dolomites.

The Olympic Village in Milan is designed to house 1,700 athletes and support staff, as Italy’s economic capital hosts most of the ice sports, including figure skating and ice hockey.

Built by a private developer, it will be converted into student residences after the Paralympic Games from March 6-15.

Another Olympic Village, this one temporary and consisting of 377 mobile homes, has been built in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the venue for the women’s alpine skiing and curling events, as well as bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton.

The 2026 Olympics, the third Winter Games organised by Italy, is spread over northern Italy as organisers favoured existing sports facilities and sites accustomed to hosting major events such as Anterselva for biathlon, Bormio and Cortina for alpine skiing and Val di Fiemme for Nordic skiing.