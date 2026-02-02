Hatred of losing drives relentless Alcaraz to tennis history

Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Carlos Alcaraz says that his absolute hatred of losing drives him to keep making landmarks after becoming the youngest man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Spaniard beat Serbian great Novak Djokovic in four sets in Sunday’s Australian Open final, adding his first Melbourne crown to his Wimbledon, US Open and French Open titles.

In doing it at the age of 22 he surpassed legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal, who was 24 when he completed a career Grand Slam of all four majors.

The now-retired Nadal was at Rod Laver Arena to see the world No 1 beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, and Alcaraz said his presence helped inspire him to victory.

It was Alcaraz’s seventh major title and he will head to the other three Grand Slams in 2026 as the man to beat once more, with world No 2 Jannik Sinner his closest rival.

“I hate losing, so that’s my motivation,” said Alcaraz, who plans to have a tattoo of a kangaroo to mark his achievement.

He declined to say if a rare calendar Grand Slam – winning all four majors in the same year – was next on his hit-list.

“Well, it’s going to be a big challenge. Those are big words, to be honest. You know, I just want it to be one at a time,” he said.

But Alcaraz does want to win the season-ending ATP Finals, having been defeated by the Italian Sinner last year in the title decider.

And a Davis Cup crown with Spain is also on his radar.

Alcaraz surprisingly split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in December after seven hugely successful years together, with assistant coach Samuel Lopez taking over.

He has not divulged the reasons behind the change in any depth, but took satisfaction from triumphing in Melbourne given all the speculation beforehand.

“Just happy to prove all the people were wrong,” he said.

‘Honour to make history’

Among Alcaraz’s milestones, his maiden Slam, at the US Open in 2022, made him the youngest champion of a men’s major since Nadal at the 2005 French Open.

He was also the youngest man to ascend to the world No 1 ranking.

His Roland Garros coronation in 2024 ensured he was the youngest to win Grand Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts.

At this rate, Alcaraz is well on course to go down as one of the best in the history of tennis.

But for now, he just wants to enjoy the moment and take in what he has done over the past fortnight and in his young career so far.

“Right now I’m just trying to have time to realise what I’ve been doing,” he said.

“I know I’m making history with some trophies, some tournaments, some achievements that I’ve been getting.

“For me it’s an honour to put my name in the history books.”