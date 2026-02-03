Marquez fastest on opening day pre-season test

Marc Marquez surged to the top of the timesheets on his 18th lap to replace Fabio Di Giannantonio, who finished a fraction behind in 1 min 57.274 sec. (EPA Images pic)

SEPANG : Reigning world champion Marc Marquez came in fastest on the opening day of pre-season testing in Malaysia after the Spaniard clocked 1 min 57.018 sec at the Sepang circuit on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Ducati Lenovo ace, who missed the final four races of last season after suffering a collarbone injury at Indonesia’s Mandalika circuit, surged to the top of the timesheets on his 18th lap to replace Italy’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who finished a fraction behind in 1 min 57.274 sec.

Maverick Vinales completed the top three after the Spaniard secured 1 min 57.295 sec on his 27th lap on a clear and scorching day in Sepang.

Marquez’s younger brother Alex Marquez topped the morning session’s practice but finished the day fourth fastest.

The day belonged to his seven-time world champion sibling, who opted for short stints on the track, having just returned from injury.

“We did short runs, 2-3 laps, to avoid extra fatigue. I knew with experience if you use too much energy having come back from an injury, you can suffer a lot,” Marquez said.

“I try to take care of my physical condition because if I feel well, the speed is there,” added Marquez, who added the aim is to feature at the 2026 season opener in Thailand next month.

The morning session witnessed 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo crashing and requiring a medical check, but the Frenchman was able to return for the afternoon session and finish in the top 10.