Record January window for transfers despite drop in spending

Brazilian clubs entered the top three this year, spending US$180 million, including US$49 million by Flamengo for Lucas Paqueta from West Ham. (Flamengo pic)

PARIS : Football clubs worldwide set a new winter transfer window record in terms of the number of transactions completed, according to a statement released by Fifa on Thursday, but the overall amount spent was down compared to last year’s high.

The January 2026 window saw a three percent increase in the number of transfers compared to the previous record set the year before with more than 5,900 international transactions completed.

However, with a total of over US$1.9 billion spent, the cumulative amount splashed out on transfer fees is down by 18% compared to the record set in January 2025 (US$2.35 billion).

English clubs were by far the biggest spenders, with more than US$363 million in compensation paid, a significant drop from 2025 (US$623 million), but still far ahead of Italian clubs (US$283 million) in second place.

Brazilian clubs made their way into the top three this year, with US$180 million spent – some US$49 million of which came courtesy of Flamengo’s signing of Lucas Paqueta from Premier League side West Ham.

Saudi clubs, heavy spenders last year (fourth, US$213 million), slipped to sixth place on US$101 million.

Just like last year, French clubs led the way in terms of transfer revenue, with a total of US$218 million received (US$373 million in January 2025), ahead of their Italian, Brazilian, English and Spanish counterparts.

In women’s football, a new spending record was set, with more than US$10 million spent in January, an 85% jump from last year’s record, despite a six percent drop in the number of transfers (420 in January 2026).

Once again, English clubs spent the most, splashing out more than US$5 million.