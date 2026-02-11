Southampton’s stunning fightback leaves Leicester in turmoil

Ross Stewart, a Southampton substitute, scored in the 61st minute against Leicester to spark the astonishing comeback. (Getty Images pic)

LONDON : Southampton made an incredible late comeback from three goals down to beat crisis club Leicester 4-3 in the Championship on Tuesday.

Leicester interim manager Andy King looked set for his first victory since taking charge after first-half goals from Divine Mukasa, Patson Daka and Abdul Fatawu at the King Power Stadium.

However, Southampton substitute Ross Stewart reduced the deficit in the 61st minute to spark the astonishing revival.

Leicester’s brittle confidence was exposed as Jack Stephens netted in the 82nd minute and Ryan Manning equalised five minutes later.

Shea Charles struck six minutes into stoppage time to snatch the points for Southampton in dramatic fashion, leaving King’s shell-shocked side without a win in six games.

Seven years after thrashing Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s, Leicester hit a devastating low of their own against the Saints.

Still searching for a permanent manager following Marti Cifuentes’ sacking, Leicester are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

The Foxes were recently deducted six points by the Football League for breaches of financial regulations.

Birmingham missed the chance to move into the play-off places after they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew’s.

New West Brom boss Eric Ramsay remains winless but claimed a second successive draw to help his side move two points above the relegation zone.

Mohamed Toure hit a hattrick as Norwich made it five wins from their last six matches with a 3-0 victory at second-bottom Oxford.