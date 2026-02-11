West Ham end Man Utd’s winning run, Spurs sink to 16th

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko of Slovenia (left) celebrates after scoring in the English Premier League match against West Ham United. (AFP pc)

LONDON : Benjamin Sesko salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at West Ham as Michael Carrick’s perfect start came to an end on Tuesday, while Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle pushed Thomas Frank closer to the exit door.

The Hammers kept one United fan who has vowed not to cut his hair until the Red Devils win five consecutive games waiting as they boosted their chances of survival despite the setback of Sesko’s stoppage time strike.

The manner of United’s impressive four consecutive wins since Carrick took charge had seen calls for the former midfielder, who has been appointed until the end of the season, to be handed the job on a more permanent basis.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men disrupted the attacking flow that Carrick’s side had shown in putting Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham to the sword in recent weeks.

Tomas Soucek converted Jarrod Bowen’s cross early in the second half to give the home side the lead.

Casemiro had an equaliser ruled out after a VAR review for offside.

However, West Ham were denied a priceless win at the death when Sesko brilliantly flicked in Bryan Mbeumo’s cross.

United remain in fourth after fifth-placed Chelsea blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Leeds.

Frank met with fan fury

West Ham moved to within two points of safety with Spurs now just five points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Frank was met with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” by the disgruntled Spurs support after failing to win for the 11th time in 13 home league games this season.

Malick Thiaw gave Newcastle the half-time lead their dominance deserved when he slotted home in first half stoppage time.

Archie Gray briefly levelled for Tottenham after the break, but Jacob Ramsey quickly restored Newcastle’s lead as they secured just a third away league win of the campaign.

Chelsea’s charge towards Champions League qualification stalled after Leeds fought back at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro’s opener and a Cole Palmer penalty had the Blues on course for a fifth consecutive league win since Liam Rosenior took charge.

However, Moises Caicedo’s rash challenge on Jayden Bogle gave Lukas Nmecha the chance to give Leeds life from the penalty spot.

Noah Okafor then stroked home an equaliser after a goalmouth scramble to further edge Leeds clear of the relegation zone.

Rosenior was left with his head in his hands after Palmer missed an open goal to win the game deep in stoppage time.

Everton’s hopes of European football for the first time since 2017 were dealt a bodyblow after Bournemouth came from behind to win 2-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Rayan and Amine Adli struck for the Cherries, who move level on points with eighth-placed Everton.