Inter await Juve as top guns go toe-to-toe in Serie A

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is the player to watch, having scored 14 league goals so far. (AFP pic)

MILAN : Title favourites Inter Milan host a resurgent Juventus in Serie A on Saturday, while a fiery atmosphere can be expected as the stubborn defending champions Napoli await Roma on Sunday.

Cristian Chivu’s Inter go into the weekend eight points clear on 58 from 24 games, while Napoli, in third on 49, are just three ahead of visitors Roma.

Tucked inside the top four, Juventus head to Milan having lost just one of their last 10 matches but Inter have won their last five league games, thumping five goals past Sassuolo last weekend.

Juventus will also be playing for pride after Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport claimed this week only three Juve players would make it into the Inter line up.

Those three were defender Gleison Bremer, midfielder Khephren Thuram and forward Kenan Yildiz, suggesting they do at least have strength throughout the team.

Juve also showed last weekend they are resilient, fighting from 2-0 down at home to Lazio for a draw that hit their points tally but bolstered their confidence.

Revitalised under Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus also ran Napoli ragged in a 3-0 romp two weeks ago.

Southern showdown

Napoli must beware of new Roma loan-signing the Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who has hit three goals in four matches for Gian Piero Gasperini’s outfit.

“I am convinced he will score a ton of goals this season, so we must know how to give him the right service for his characteristics,” Gasperini said this week.

“We’ve got the quality in the attack that is difficult to contain now, as he has a vast repertoire.”

In the depths of an injury crisis former Manchester United pair Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay have both reflected the firebrand football Antonio Conte demands and the visit of Roma will ensure a crackling atmosphere.

“We are nine points behind but we are doing well given all these injuries… but it’s going to be tough to retain the title,” Conte said this week.

Elsewhere second-placed AC Milan travel to Pisa Friday evening with French goalkeeper Mike Maignon on fine form and Luka Modric pulling the strings in midfield.

Up-and coming Como sit sixth before relegation-threatened Fiorentina visit on Saturday. They also travel to AC Milan in midweek for a catch-up game delayed by the Olympic opening ceremony.

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

The diminutive Argentine has scored 14 league goals so far and may count on his marauding runs against stiff opposition Saturday, although Inter have racked up an impressive 57 goals in 24 league games with most of the starting 11 chipping in.

Key stats

171 – Goals scored for Inter Milan by Lautaro Martinez making him level third scorer in their history. Top of that list is Giuseppe Meazza who scored 284 back in the 1930s.

36 – Juventus have won the title 36 times, but last lifted it in 2015. Inter are chasing thir 21st Scudetto.

1 – AC Milan travel to Pisa on Friday with the hosts having won just one game in 24.

Fixtures (all time GMT)

Friday

Pisa v AC Milan (1945)

Saturday

Como v Fiorentina (1400), Lazio v Atalanta (1700), Inter Milan v Juventus (1945)

Sunday

Udinese v Sassuolo (1130), Cremonese v Genova, Parma v Verona (1400), Torino v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Roma, Cagliari v Lecce (1945)