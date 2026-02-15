Australia’s Aiava slams ‘hostile’ tennis culture in retirement post

Australian Destanee Aiava, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 133, has often been the target of online trolls. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australian player Destanee Aiava announced on Sunday her impending retirement from tennis and claimed the sport had a “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile” culture.

In an expletive-laden statement on social media, a disillusioned Aiava described tennis as her “toxic boyfriend” and said she was looking forward to a fresh start.

“My life is not meant to be lived in misery and half-assed,” wrote Aiava, who said 2026 would be her last year on tour.

“My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up every day and genuinely say that I love what I do -– which I think everyone deserves a chance at.

“I’m 25, turning 26 this year and I feel so far behind everyone else, like I’m starting from scratch.

“I’m also scared. But that’s better than living a life that’s misaligned, or being around constant comparison and losing yourself.”

Aiava, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 133 and last played doubles at the Australian Open in January, has often been the target for online trolls.

She used her retirement post to hit back at those that “made me feel less than”, lashing out at the “hate or death threats” and commentary on “my body, my career, or whatever they want to nitpick”.

Using an expletive, she hit out at “a sport that hides behind so-called class and gentlemanly values.

“Behind the white outfits and traditions is a culture that’s racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn’t fit the mould,” added Aiava, who has Samoan heritage.

Tennis officials were not immediately available for comment.

A former junior prodigy, Aiava said she was grateful for the opportunity to travel the world and makes friends, but it came at a price.

“It also took things from me. My relationship with my body. My health. My family. My self-worth,” she said.

“Would I do it all again? I really don’t know, but one thing this sport taught me is that there is always a chance to start fresh.”