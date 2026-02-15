Kane’s brace helps Bayern widen gap atop Bundesliga

Harry Kane hit a 500-goal milestone after netting his second goal of the game. (EPA Images pic)

BREMEN : Harry Kane scored twice in the first half as Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday, restoring their six-point lead atop the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 victory over Mainz on Friday drew them within three points of the league leaders but Bayern sent a clear response.

They were in control from start to finish in Bremen, with Leon Goretzka joining the England captain on the scoresheet in the 70th minute.

Kane has 26 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this season and 41 in all competitions, 13 of those from the penalty spot.

Kane’s second strike brought up 500 goals in his career for club and country and the striker told reporters, “500 is a great number – a lot of hard work and dedication has gone into it.

“All I can say is thanks to all of my teammates and managers over the years – and I look forward to the next 50, the next 100.”

Bayern lined up without the suspended Michael Olise for the first time in 89 matches in all competitions since the France winger arrived from Crystal Palace in 2024.

Bremen kept the league leaders at bay in the opening stages but Kane gave Bayern the lead with 22 minutes played, converting a penalty after VAR found Lennart Karl was felled in the box.

It was the third straight match Kane had given Bayern the lead from the penalty spot.

Bayern doubled their lead three minutes later when Kane snuck a low shot in off the right post from the edge of the box.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was subbed off at half-time with a recurrence of a calf injury, but sporting director Max Eberl said it was “nothing dramatic” and “a precautionary measure”.

Bremen’s Marco Gruell hit the post shortly after the break but Bayern put the game to bed when Goretzka swept home with 20 minutes remaining.

Hoffenheim continued their turnaround this season, beating Freiburg 3-0 at home with goals from Fisnik Asllani, Ozan Kabak and Valentin Gendrey as they tightened their grip on third spot.

Finishing just one spot above the relegation playoff spot last season, Hoffenheim, located in a village of around 3,500 people, are on course for Champions League football.

In their past 16 league matches, Hoffenheim have only lost twice – to Bayern and Dortmund.

Stuttgart go fourth

An Ermedin Demirovic double took Stuttgart to a 3-1 home victory over Cologne in Saturday’s late match to lift the German Cup holders into fourth spot.

Demirovic gave Stuttgart the lead after a quarter hour, but Ragnar Ache pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining.

Just five minutes later, Demirovic knocked in a volley to restore Stuttgart’s lead. Germany forward Deniz Undav wrapped up the three points with a stoppage-time goal.

“I’m the striker. I score the goals,” Demirovic said.

Stuttgart travel to Celtic in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie on Thursday and centre-back Jeff Chabot said “we expect a great game and excellent atmosphere.”

Bayer Leverkusen beat St Pauli 4-0 at home, their fifth win in their past six games, taking the 2024 title winners past RB Leipzig into fifth.

Former Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah headed Leverkusen in front with 13 minutes gone and Patrik Schick struck just a minute later to put the hosts in front.

Edmond Tapsoba and Ernest Poku added second-half goals for Leverkusen, who play at Olympiacos in the Champions League knockouts on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach to hand coach Albert Riera his first win in charge.

Nathaniel Brown, Ayoube Amaimouni and Ansgar Knauff scored for Frankfurt, who overtook Freiburg into seventh.

Elsewhere, Hamburg came from a goal down to beat Union Berlin 3-2 at home and leapfrog their opponents into ninth.