Top seed Fritz beats Cilic to reach ATP Dallas Open final

WASHINGTON : Taylor Fritz blasted 22 aces in advancing to the ATP Dallas Open final on Saturday by defeating Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3).

American top seed Fritz, ranked seventh in the world, reached his 20th career ATP final and first since last September’s Japan Open.

“I did a really good job just holding serve, getting through a lot of those games,” said Fritz, who never faced a break point.

“I think I generated good opportunities to grab a break on him but he played really well and served really well on all the break points.”

Fritz seeks an 11th career title and first since collecting his fourth Eastbourne crown last June.

Cilic, the 37-year-old from Croatia who won the 2014 US Open, fired 16 aces but also had eight double faults.

Fritz will play for the crown on Sunday against the later winner between defending champion Denis Shapovalov, the seventh seed from Canada, and US second seed Ben Shelton, ranked ninth in the world.

Fritz, the 2024 US Open runner-up, seized a 3-0 lead in the first tie-breaker, served back-to-back aces for a 6-3 edge and closed out the opening set with a blast up the middle for his 14th ace.

In the second tie-breaker, Fritz captured the match on his first opportunity when Cilic smacked a service return forehand long.

“Had to get it done in tie-breakers,” Fritz said. “I did a good job of just playing solid points, making a tonne of first serves and making him work.”

Shelton has a 3-0 record against Shapovalov, winning in 2024 at Wimbledon, Washington and Shanghai.

In head-to-head matchups, Fritz is 5-6 against Shapovalov, losing in last year’s Dallas round of 16 but winning their most recent meeting last year at Miami, and 1-1 against Shelton, winning at Indian Wells in 2023 but falling in last year’s Canada semi-finals.

“Both players are very dangerous,” Fritz said. “Either way, it’s going to come down to serving.”