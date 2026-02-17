Wrexham to host Chelsea in FA Cup’s fifth round

Owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, Wrexham has already earned a record three consecutive promotions. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Wrexham will play host to eight-time champion Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a match that was announced during Monday’s draw.

Wrexham beat Premier League club Nottingham Forest in penalty kicks in the third round and Championship rival Ipswich Town, 1-0, on Friday to reach the round of 16 for the first time in 29 years. Up next is Chelsea, which lost three consecutive FA Cup finals from 2020-22 but blanked Hull City 4-0 on Friday in its first match of this year’s tournament.

The match will take place the weekend of March 7-8, and will mark the first FA Cup meeting between the sides since 1982. They have played a pair of friendlies over the past few years, once at Kenan Stadium in 2023 and in Santa Clara, California, in 2024.

Owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, Wrexham has already earned a record three consecutive promotions. The Welsh side is currently in the playoff picture in the Championship as it seeks a spot in the Premier League next season.

Premier League leader Arsenal will next play at League One side Mansfield, which reached the fifth round for the first time since 1975 with a win over Burney on Saturday. Arsenal is seeking is first FA Cup title since 2020.

Manchester City will next face Premier League rival Newcastle as it seeks a third consecutive spot in the FA Cup final, while 2022 champion Liverpool will travel to Wolverhampton.

FA Cup 5th round draw