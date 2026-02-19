Sloppy Atletico held in 6-goal Brugge thriller

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann (centre) in action during the match against Club Brugge KV. (EPA Images pic)

BRUGES : Atletico Madrid twice let the lead slip in a 3-3 Champions League play-off first-leg draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s side went 2-0 up in the first half but Brugge fought back to 2-2, and after an own goal allowed the Spanish side to move back in front, Greek winger Christos Tzolis grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

Atletico, who have never won the Champions League, are a long way off the pace in La Liga and consider their best chances of silverware this season to be via a cup route.

However, their poor defending left everything to play for next Tuesday in the second leg, with a last 16 berth at stake.

“We were two up and didn’t know how to hold on to the lead,” Atletico captain Koke told Movistar.

“It was a rollercoaster, like it’s been all season. We have to concentrate more.”

Atletico took an early lead through a Julian Alvarez penalty after a careless handball by Joaquin Seys.

The striker, whose spot-kick against rivals Real Madrid in last year’s competition was controversially disallowed for a double touch, leading to Atletico’s elimination, dispatched it emphatically.

Brugge otherwise had the better of the first half, with Mamadou Diakhon whipping an effort narrowly wide and Jan Oblak saving from Raphael Onyedika.

But the Belgians found themselves two down at the break.

Ademola Lookman, who has impressed since arriving in January, finished from close range after Antoine Griezmann flicked on Alvarez’s corner.

Brugge halved Atletico’s lead in the 52nd minute when Onyedika tapped home after a superb Oblak save to keep out Nicolo Tresoldi’s header.

Brugge striker Tresoldi was soon on the scoresheet himself to pull the Belgian side level on the hour mark, to the delight of the Jan Breydel stadium, finishing clinically from Diakhon’s cross.

Atletico striker Alexander Sorloth nodded narrowly wide before Joel Ordonez put through his own net to put the visitors back in front.

However, in the 90th minute, Brugge struck again, with Tzolis playing in down the left and finishing well. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but the decision was corrected after a VAR review.