Courtois joins ownership group of French club Le Mans

LE MANS : Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has joined the Brazilian investment fund OutField, which now owns second-division French side Le Mans, the club said on Thursday.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic and Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa are also part of OutField, which has now become the majority owner of Le Mans.

Courtois sent a message to the team’s fans via YouTube, explaining his schedule at Real was keeping him busy but that he would visit soon.

“Hello to everyone at the club, especially the fans. We are convinced we can help Le Mans reach new heights in the coming months,” the Belgian international said.

Le Mans are currently fifth in the French second tier, just three points off the league leaders Troyes and a single point off the promotion places with eleven matches to go.

“The Brazilian group OutField has taken another step today by finalising the acquisition of the club,” Le Mans said on their website.

Outfield joined the ownership last August and has been increasing its share base.

Previous main shareholder Thierry Gomez said it was an exciting time for the club, where he will remain as president.

“This is a significant new step for the club, which should allow Le Mans FC to establish itself permanently in professional football and continue its development,” the Frenchman said.