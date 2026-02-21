Miami’s Messi faces Son’s LAFC in MLS opener

Son Heung-min did not play in any preseason matches for Los Angeles FC while recovering from a minor lower-body injury. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : The two most valuable clubs in MLS clash when Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami visit Son Heung-Min’s Los Angeles FC in the league opener for both on Saturday night.

After preseason injury scares for both clubs, it looks as if each side could be close to full strength for the clash that has been moved to the much larger Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Messi, the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner and two-time reigning MVP, has returned to training for Miami after a mild hamstring injury led to the postponement of the team’s final preseason friendly in Puerto Rico.

“It was unfortunate, of course, that we weren’t able to go,” manager Javier Mascherano said in Spanish. “Not only because it would’ve given us the opportunity to visit a country we haven’t had the chance to visit in recent years, but also because it would’ve been valuable preparation to face an opponent like Independiente del Valle.”

As the Herons begin their MLS Cup title defence, they also learned this week that new striker signee German Berterame will be available after receiving his work visa.

Without Berterame, the Herons may have returned 39-year-old Luis Suarez to a starting role after he came off the bench throughout last year’s playoff run. Or they could’ve played Messi at the top of a 4-3-3 as they did during those postseason fixtures.

Meanwhile, Son didn’t play in any preseason exhibitions for the Black and Gold while dealing with a minor, unspecified lower-body injury. But the Korean star quieted any major concerns in a masterful performance in LAFC’s Concacaf Champions Cup opener on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old started, scored one goal and assisted three more over a 61-minute shift in a 6-1 romp at Real Espana of Honduras in Leg 1 of their first-round series.

Denis Bouanga was the biggest beneficiary, scoring a hattrick to give LAFC a seemingly insurmountable lead heading into next week’s return leg. That likely will free first-year manager Marc Dos Santos to push his regulars for more minutes against Miami.

“The feeling is very good,” Bouanga said postgame. “I’m very happy to score three. My team, my teammates helped me for this hat trick. I say thank you for the five (goal lead), and thank you to my team for that.”