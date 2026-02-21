‘Proud’ Alcaraz digs deep to topple Rublev and reach Qatar final

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open men’s singles semi-final. (EPA Images pic)

DOHA : World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz needed six match points before finally toppling defending champion Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Friday to reach the final of the Qatar Open.

Playing his first tournament since completing his career Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier in February, Alcaraz will face Arthur Fils in the final.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) winner over sixth seed Jakub Mensik, who defeated Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

After two hours, two minutes on court, Alcaraz extended his perfect winning record to 11 matches this season.

“The way that I am approaching every match, I’m just really proud about it,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

“It’s something I am trying to be better at and it’s paying off. I’m proud of myself (for) getting better and maturing.”

The Spaniard twice failed to serve out the opening set and saw a 3-0 lead in the second quickly wiped out. He then missed three match points on serve at 5-3 when Rublev staged another fightback.

But Alcaraz held his nerve and after failing with two other match points sealed the match on his sixth to reach the Qatar final for the first time.

“If you want to find a solution to a problem, you should find it in a calm place,” said Alcaraz who needed three sets to get past former champion Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

“It’s something I am working on. When I am playing and getting mad, seeing I’m not at my best, I just get frustrated. That is not the place you will find solutions.

“In these matches, I have been really calm, thinking clearly and being positive. It’s in those places where you can find the solutions to a problem.”

‘Tough journey’

Fils secured a place in his first tour-level final since lifting the ATP 500 trophy in Tokyo in 2024 with an impressive straight sets win over 2024 finalist Mensik.

The Czech was outstanding in his quarter-final win over world No 2 Sinner but could not hit the same heights against Fils.

“It’s been a tough journey,” said Fils, who is playing just his third event since returning after eight months on the sidelines with a back injury.

“Eight months without playing tennis, just watching the other guys battling… Staying in my bed and doing recovery was very long.

“My team knows how tough it was, but now it feels even better when I am coming back like this. To be back in a final, it means a lot.”

Fils, ranked 40, recently added 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic to his coaching staff and feels he may be in a position to beat Alcaraz, who has won both of their previous meetings which came on clay.

“If you believe, then maybe you can do it, so I believe 100%,” said Fils. “Let’s see tomorrow on the court but for sure I am coming on court to fight.”