Chelsea, Aston Villa held in blow to Champions League hopes

Chelsea’s Reece James (centre) applauds with teammates after the Premier League match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Burnley dented Chelsea’s chances of Champions League qualification by snatching a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, while Aston Villa also struck late to salvage a point against Leeds on Saturday.

The Blues climb into the Premier League’s top four only on goal difference after they paid for failing to build on Joao Pedro’s fourth-minute opener.

Chelsea were dominant until Wesley Fofana was sent off with 18 minutes remaining for a second yellow card.

Burnley took full advantage as Zian Flemming headed in from a corner in the 93rd minute to boost their battle to beat the drop.

“It is not enough clean sheets and not enough basic values of defending set-pieces. That is something I have to address,” said Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

“There were players on the pitch who were assigned to do their job and who didn’t do their job. That is what cost us the two points.”

The Clarets are still eight points from safety in their daunting fight for survival.

Milner sets appearance record

Villa defied the odds to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race until recent weeks, but a 1-1 draw continued their poor run at Villa Park.

Anton Stach’s spectacular free-kick from fully 40 yards (37 metres) at an angle caught out Emi Martinez at his near post to give Leeds the advantage.

Daniel Farke’s men have lost just twice in their last 16 games to relieve their fears of being dragged into a battle for survival.

But Tammy Abraham then snatched a point for Villa two minutes from time.

Five Premier League sides are set to qualify for next season’s Champions League thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition this season.

But Liverpool and Manchester United have the chance to close in when they face Nottingham Forest and Everton in the coming days.

James Milner set a new record of 654 Premier League appearances in Brighton’s 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 40-year-old started for the Seagulls as they secured a first win in seven games to ease the pressure on boss Fabian Hurzeler.

“It’s the drive and hunger. You want to be the best every day whether it’s game or training,” said Milner on the secret to his longevity.

Diego Gomez drilled in the opening goal for the visitors after Ferdi Kadioglu’s stunning strike came back off the bar.

Danny Welbeck then pounced on some slack Brentford defending to double Brighton’s lead just before half-time.

Third-bottom West Ham missed a chance to boost their survival bid after a dour 0-0 draw with Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are two points behind fourth-bottom Forest, who host Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester City can close to within two points of leaders Arsenal when they host Newcastle in Saturday’s 2000 GMT kick-off.

The Gunners have breathed new life into City’s title challenge with disappointing draws at Brentford and Wolves since Pep Guardiola’s men last played in the Premier League.

Arsenal are in action on Sunday when they travel to Tottenham in the north London derby.