Barcelona return to LaLiga summit with 3-0 win over Levante

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong (left) turns in a cross for the second goal against Levante at Camp Nou. (EPA Images pic)

BARCELONA : Barcelona returned to the top of LaLiga with a straightforward 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Levante on Sunday as Marc Bernal, Frenkie De Jong and substitute Fermin Lopez struck at Camp Nou.

Last season’s champions moved to 61 points from 25 games, one ahead of Real Madrid after their rivals’ defeat by Osasuna on Saturday.

Barca had slipped to second following last week’s 2-1 loss to Girona but on Sunday they ensured Real’s setback did not go to waste and rarely looked troubled by a Levante side second from bottom on 18 points.

Levante threatened inside the opening minute but Carlos Alvarez’s effort was weak and comfortably gathered by keeper Joan Garcia.

Barcelona responded swiftly. In the fourth minute Eric Garcia surged down the left and drilled a low cross into the box, where 18-year-old Bernal slid in to finish from close range.

“I believe we have managed to control the match effectively and have done very well in every level,” Bernal told Movistar Plus.

“I’m very happy with the three points and for helping the team with a goal. It’s true that they had a chance early but my goal helped us to settle down and gain confidence.”

Robert Lewandowski squandered a rebound soon after, while Levante almost equalised in the 14th minute when Ivan Romero released Jon Ander Olasagasti on the counter-attack, only for Garcia to produce a sharp one-on-one save.

De Jong doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, ghosting in unmarked to turn in Joao Cancelo’s cross from the left.

Barcelona dominated possession after halftime but initially lacked a clinical edge. Lewandowski and Raphinha both missed presentable chances, and Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan denied Jules Kounde with a fine save.

Lopez eventually put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute, drilling a left-footed shot from the edge of the box in off the post to complete an efficient afternoon’s work from Barcelona rather than a spectacular one.

Ryan ensured the scoreline did not get worse for Levante in added time, producing back-to-back saves to deny Raphinha’s header and then Lopez from point-blank range.