‘Nothing was good’, says Mac Allister despite Liverpool win

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the winner deep into stoppage time against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. (Liverpool pic)

NOTTINGHAM : Alexis Mac Allister said Liverpool must reflect on their performance despite his 97th-minute goal snatching a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Reds had been toothless in attack against a side battling relegation until the closing stages.

Mac Allister had a goal ruled out when the ball came off his arm as he charged down Ola Aina’s attempted clearance.

The Argentine World Cup winner then slotted in deep into stoppage time and this time the goal did stand despite Hugo Ekitike standing in an offside position earlier in the move.

“Mixed feelings to be honest,” said Mac Allister. “I love scoring, I love winning, so in that sense I think it’s a really good day.

“But on the other hand, I don’t think we played very well. There’s plenty of things we need to improve.”

Liverpool remain in sixth for now, but victory took Arne Slot’s men level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Mac Allister, though, was particularly critical of their flat first-half performance as goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept his side in the game.

“We need to analyse during the week but the first half wasn’t good at all. Positioning, intensity, pressing – nothing was good,” added the former Brighton midfielder.

“It was not good and it was not our standards. In the second half, I wouldn’t say it was good, but it was a little bit better.

“We had some chances and the most important thing is that we won the game.”

Liverpool were dealt a blow before kick-off as Florian Wirtz was injured in the warm-up.

However, Slot is hopeful the German will not be sidelined for long.

“We don’t think it is very serious, but he felt his back too much during the warm-up to start,” said Slot.

“So, we decided not to play him. We hope and expect he will be able to be with us again next week but you never know how things work out.”