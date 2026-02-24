Milan’s Loftus-Cheek out for eight weeks after jaw fracture surgery

Ruben Loftus-Cheek leaves the pitch injured during AC Milan ’s Serie A match against Parma at San Siro. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be out of action for nearly two months after undergoing surgery on a jaw fracture suffered at the weekend, AC Milan said on Monday.

The England midfielder was carried from the San Siro pitch wearing a neck brace during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against Parma in Serie A after colliding with opposition goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi.

Milan said that the accident “resulted in a fracture of the alveolar process of the jaw” and that the 30-year-old went under the knife on Monday.

“The operation to reduce and stabilise the fracture was completely successful. Ruben is doing well and has already been discharged,” added Milan.

“The estimated recovery time is around eight weeks.”

Loftus-Cheek has scored three goals and set up another in 26 appearances this season for Milan, who sit second in Serie A but trail league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points.