Snoop Dogg given hero’s welcome in first trip to Swansea

The American rapper’s presence failed to inspire the Swans, who needed an injury-time goal to draw 1-1 against Preston.

Snoop Dogg owns a stake in Swansea City alongside other celebrities including Martha Stewart and Luka Modric. (Swansea pic)
LONDON:
Snoop Dogg was welcomed with a blaze of whirling white towels and a guard of honour on Tuesday in his first visit to Swansea since becoming a co-owner of the Welsh club.

The American rapper became a minority shareholder in the Championship club last year alongside other celebrities such as former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric and US television host Martha Stewart.

The 54-year-old had jetted into south Wales fresh from his role as “honorary coach” for Team USA at the winter Olympics in Italy.

Dressed in the club’s all-white colours, with a Swansea crest on his jacket, dark glasses and a beanie hat, Snoop made a pre-match lap of honour as fans twirled their complimentary towels above their heads – copying a tradition at his favourite NFL franchise the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, his presence was not enough to inspire the Swans to victory as they needed a stoppage time equaliser from Liam Cullen to draw 1-1 against Preston.

Middlesbrough missed the chance to move level on points with leaders Coventry after they were held 1-1 at home by struggling Leicester.

Caleb Okoli opened the scoring for the Foxes, who remain in the relegation zone, before Riley McGree levelled in first-half stoppage time.

Ipswich closed to within six points of Boro in the battle for a place in next season’s Premier League with a 2-0 win at Watford.

Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst struck either side of half-time for Kieran McKenna’s men, who also have two games in hand on Middlesbrough.

Hollywood-backed Wrexham’s bid for a fourth consecutive promotion continues to gather momentum as they beat Portsmouth 2-1.

First-half goals from Sam Smith and Max Cleworth kept the Welsh side, co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in the play-off places and just three points behind third-placed Ipswich.

Hull remain fourth as two late goals beat Derby 4-2.

Southampton continued their charge towards the top six after a miserable start to the season as a 5-0 thrashing of QPR lifted the Saints up to seventh.

