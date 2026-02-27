Brentford boss Andrews signs new long-term contract

Brentford’s Irish head coach Keith Andrews had no previous managerial experience when he was hired to replace Thomas Frank.(AFP pic)

LONDON : Brentford boss Keith Andrews signed a new contract on Thursday that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2032.

Andrews has been rewarded with the extended deal after an impressive first season in charge of the Bees.

The 45-year-old had no previous managerial experience when he was hired on a three-year contract to replace Thomas Frank in the close season.

While Frank has since been sacked by Tottenham after a dismal debut season, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Andrews has led Brentford to seventh place in the Premier League.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “Keith has done an outstanding job, the team are playing well and the things we thought we could be better at this season have all improved.

“He is a really good fit for the club and the way we like to work, as he is able to bring the best out of both players and staff alike.

“Everyone at Brentford will be pleased to hear that Keith will be with us for many years to come and I’m excited by what we can all achieve together in the coming seasons.”

Brentford have reached the FA Cup fifth round, where they play West Ham, and also made the League Cup quarter-finals.

Prior to this season, Andrews had worked under Frank as the Bees’ set-piece coach and he also had coaching spells at Sheffield United and MK Dons.