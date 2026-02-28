Bezzecchi beats Marquez to pole at season-opening Thailand MotoGP

Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi looks on as he celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram. (AFP pic)

BURIRAM : Marco Bezzecchi took pole position for the MotoGP season-opening sprint and grand prix in Thailand on Saturday, with defending world champion Marc Marquez starting from second on the grid.

Italian Bezzecchi topped the timesheets in all three practice sessions in Buriram and continued his impressive form with a fastest qualifying lap of 1min 28.652sec.

Marquez, who is launching his bid for a record-equalling eighth world title this week, was 0.035sec behind Bezzecchi.

“It will be tough this afternoon, also tomorrow, but we are quite strong so we will try to fight with the top guys,” said Bezzecchi.

Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez was third, followed by VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and 2024 world champion Jorge Martin of Aprilia.

Bezzecchi led the way from the start of the qualifying session but he ended it with a heavy crash.

The 27-year-old took some time to get up before walking gingerly off the track, but later said that he was “OK”.

“A small mistake in the end but fortunately the lap time was good enough not to lose pole position,” said Bezzecchi.

Marquez begins the season still suffering the effects of a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the final four races of last season.

He was off the pace early in qualifying but then burst through to secure his place on the front row.

“It was tough, especially because on the first tyre it felt not so good, and then I said ‘OK, what’s going on here?'” said Marquez.

“On the second time attack I felt much better.”

Marquez’s Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia will start from 13th on the grid after an error-strewn performance in qualifying.

Bagnaia, the 2022 and 2023 world champion, had to start in Q1 after struggling in Friday’s practice and he was unable to force his way into Q2.

Bagnaia is coming off a disappointing 2025 season where he finished fifth in the championship standings.

Fernandez was also involved in Q1 but he booked his place in Q2 and took his chance in style, finishing 0.224sec behind Bezzecchi.