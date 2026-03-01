‘A good moment’: Red-hot Kane eyes Bundesliga goals record

The 32-year-old Harry Kane now has 45 goals in all competitions this term, the best mark in his career. (EPA Images pic)

DORTMUND : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane feels Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga goals record is within his reach after the England captain scored twice more in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

Kane tucked away a smart finish and then converted a penalty as Bayern came from behind to effectively put an end to Dortmund’s Bundesliga title challenge.

He scored twice for the fourth straight league game to bring his goal tally for the season to 30, and to within 11 of Lewandowski’s record of 41, set in the 2020-21 campaign with Bayern.

“I’m in a good moment. I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing,” Kane told Sky Germany, saying he was “for sure” on track to beat the record with 10 games of the season remaining.

“I know it’s a question pretty much after every game right now, but there are still a lot of games to play. I need to try and be consistent over that period.

“We’ll see, come late April, start of May, if it’s possible.”

Lewandowski claimed the record from German striker Gerd Mueller. Some considered Mueller’s mark of 40 goals in a league campaign from 1971-72 as unbeatable until Lewandowski’s record run.

The 32-year-old Kane now has 45 goals in all competitions this term, the best mark in his career, with a third of the season remaining.

“Sometimes as a striker you go through spells where almost everything you touch goes into the back of the net – whether you finish it well or whether you don’t,” Kane told ESPN.

The victory put Bayern 11 points clear of Dortmund and firmly on course for another league title, but Kane warned his side to keep pushing.

“I don’t think it’s over. We had an 11-point lead a few weeks ago, and we saw how quickly it can change within two results,” he said.

“So we have to stay focused. It was obviously a big game, a big momentum shift for us, 11 points. We’re in a good position.”