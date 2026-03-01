AC Milan consolidate top-four credentials with win at Cremonese

AC Milan’s Luka Modric in action during their Serie A match against Cremonese. (EPA Images pic)

CREMONA : AC Milan moved closer to Champions League football next season after two late strikes gave them a 2-0 win at Cremonese on Sunday.

Strahinja Pavlovic put Milan ahead in the 90th minute with his shoulder before Rafael Leao’s simple finish in stoppage time gave the away side a result which flattered a drab display in Cremona.

Milan have little realistic hope of winning the Serie A title as the seven-time European champions are 10 points behind local rivals and league leaders Inter Milan.

Next weekend’s Milan derby has little more than local pride riding on it with Inter speeding off into the distance with 11 games remaining in the league campaign.

Milan’s stated aim for the season, however, was qualification for the Champions League and Massimiliano Allegri’s team are on course for that objective.

Fifth-placed Como are nine points behind Milan, while Roma, seven points behind them in fourth, face Juventus in Sunday’s headline fixture.

Jamie Vardy’s Cremonese are sliding towards relegation to Serie B after a 13th straight match without a win, the promoted outfit sitting outside the drop zone on goal difference.