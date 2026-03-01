Asian football postpones club knockouts after US, Israel strikes

The Asian Football Confederation said matches played elsewhere in the Asian region will continue as scheduled. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Asian Football Confederation (AFC) bosses postponed on Sunday first-leg knockout matches to be played by clubs in the Middle East this week, after the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Iran retaliated with strikes across the Gulf on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision to reschedule matches involved all three of the AFC’s main club competitions, including the Champions League Elite, the Malaysia-headquartered AFC said.

“In light of the developing situation in the Middle East… matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2–3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur.

“The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans,” the body added.

Games included a scheduled match between Qatar’s Al-Duhail and Saudi powerhouse Al-Ahli, according to the AFC schedule.

Other Elite round-of-16 games such as Dubai-based Shabab AlAhli hosting Iran’s Tractor, and Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda versus Al-Ittihad are also affected.

Matches played elsewhere in the Asian region will continue as scheduled, the AFC said.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) also announced on Sunday the postponement of all its championships, competitions and matches “until further notice” in a statement on its official website.

No decision has been made on the men’s ‘Finalissima’ between European champions Spain and the Copa America winner Argentina which is due to be beld in Qatar, host of the last World Cup, on March 27.