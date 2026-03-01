Liverpool’s set play transformation a return to ‘normal’ for Slot

Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot gestures to supporters after winning the match against West Ham United. (EPA Images pic)

LIVERPOOL : Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side has played better this season and lost but underlined the impact of set pieces after Saturday’s 5-2 win over West Ham.

For only the second time in Premier League history a team scored three times from first-half corners as goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister put the English champions in a commanding position.

That followed a recent trend, as Van Dijk also scored away at Sunderland and Bournemouth in recent weeks, Ibrahima Konate netted from a corner in a 4-1 win over Newcastle and Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick opened the scoring in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool have gone from the worst in the Premier League in the difference between the number of goals scored and conceded from set pieces at the end of 2025 to the best so far in 2026.

“Very pleasing because, firstly, that is the reason we have won and, secondly, because people said ‘well played’ and in my opinion, we have played better when we lost and better when we conceded from set-pieces,” said Slot.

“The first half of the season almost every set-piece we conceded went in. We start scoring from set-pieces and things start looking brighter and better than when you don’t.”

Liverpool sacked set piece coach Aaron Briggs at the end of last year, but Slot played down the difference that change had made.

“We have created quite a lot of chances in the first half of the season that too many times did not go in,” he added.

“Maybe one or two small details have changed defensively and offensively – our set-up is slightly different – but the biggest reason is that things go back to normal.”

Victory lifted Liverpool to fifth in the table and back in pole position for a return to the Champions League next season.

A place in the top five is almost certain to secure Champions League football next season thanks to the strong results of English sides in European competition this season.