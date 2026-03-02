Arteta embraces Arsenal’s ‘Set-Piece FC’ label after corners sink Chelsea

Mikel Arteta’s side moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after a vital 2-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are happy to embrace their ‘Set-Piece FC’ nickname after using their deadly corner routines to seal a vital 2-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Arteta’s side moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to headers from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have scored 16 goals from corners this season — equalling the Premier League record set by Oldham and West Bromwich Albion.

No wonder Arsenal’s jubilant fans celebrated by chanting “set-piece again, ole, ole.”

Chelsea also scored from a corner when Piero Hincapie headed Reece James’ delivery into his own net on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Saliba’s opener.

That was a rare blemish for Arsenal when it comes to dead-ball action, as set-piece coach Nicolas Jover underlined his growing reputation with another masterclass.

As they chase a first English title since 2004, Arsenal’s prowess at set plays has emerged as their defining characteristic.

But not everyone is enamoured with the set-piece barrage fuelling their title charge.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton was scathing about Arsenal’s reliance on the tactic.

“Set-piece Arsenal, again. I think they are going to win it,” Sutton told BBC Radio Five Live.

“If they get over the line, will they be the ugliest Premier League-winning team in history? The performance wasn’t there.”

Yet Arteta has no qualms about emphasising the value of set-pieces.

“We knew the importance of the individual duels at set plays because Chelsea are a top side attacking and defending them,” the Gunners boss said.

“Every team to be fair. There are so many quality set pieces in the Premier League.

“It’s very important. We have lost points to long throws and lately we haven’t scored from many set pieces. Today we did it. To have these options is great.”

‘We are right up there’

Manchester City, who have a game in hand and host Arsenal in April, are still firmly in the title hunt.

But Arteta’s faith in set plays is understandable given Arsenal are in contention to win the quadruple after recovering from a damaging wobble by beating Tottenham and Chelsea in successive games.

“We are really happy because we know we had two difficult games in the last week or so. The attitude and willingness to go for it and be dominant, I am happy with it,” he said.

“In March, we are in every competition, we are right up there.”

Chelsea have conceded nine goals from set pieces in Liam Rosenior’s first 13 matches and five of those have been against Arsenal.

The Blues also had Pedro Neto sent off for two second-half bookings, extending a poor disciplinary record that Rosenior said they must “eradicate”.

Rosenior was frustrated with his players’ failure to contain Arsenal at corners despite working on a new plan for the occasion.

“To concede two goals from set plays, which ultimately cost us the game, is very disappointing,” Rosenior said.

“We conceded from a corner against Burnley last weekend as well. It’s something that has come into our game and is costing us points. We worked on a certain new scheme and it didn’t work today.

“Arsenal are probably the best team in the world at them. It’s a combination. The marking, the zone players. The goalkeeper is involved. I won’t single out. I will address it on the training ground.”

Chelsea appealed in vain for a foul before Timber’s winner and Rosenior said football’s lawmakers might need to change their rules to combat teams like Arsenal, who have perfected the art of holding the opposition before the ball is delivered.

“There is a rule that says there can’t be a foul while the ball is not in play. There’s a lot of holding and grappling that goes on before the ball is delivered,” he said.

“Set plays are massively important in this league. It is something that is coming in and it needs to be looked at. But we have to deal with it better.”