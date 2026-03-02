Sevilla rescue derby draw to deal Betis top 4 setback

Real Betis’s Antony Matheus and Sevilla’s Joaquin Martinez (right) in action during the match. (EPA Images pic)

SEVILLA : Sevilla came from two goals down to snatch a thrilling 2-2 derby draw against Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga.

Isaac Romero thumped home from outside the box in the 85th minute to salvage his side a point at Betis’s temporary La Cartuja home.

The draw leaves Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis fifth, eight points behind Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, in third and fourth, respectively, hampering their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Former Manchester United winger Antony sent the hosts ahead in the 16th minute with an acrobatic overhead kick after the ball fell for him in the box.

Midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo tucked home the second before half-time when Ez Abde, who was also involved in the opener, played him in.

Veteran Chile forward Alexis Sanchez pulled one back for Sevilla, 11th, after the hour mark with an angled header.

It set up an exciting finale and Romero finally got the goal Sevilla craved, drilling it home from just outside the box to level.

Abde almost fired Betis back in front but struck the post with three minutes to go and Akor Adams had a shot cleared off the line at the other end.

Earlier Elche grabbed a 2-2 draw against Espanyol in a match which was tarnished by an incident of alleged racism.

Moroccan Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali accused Elche forward Rafa Mir of telling him that he “came here on a dinghy”, according to the referee’s report.

Largie Ramazani earned Valencia a 1-0 win over Osasuna from the penalty spot to help them climb to 14th, five points above the relegation zone.