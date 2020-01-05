Climate sceptic Meat Loaf says Greta Thunberg is ‘brainwashed’

WASHINGTON: Teen activist Greta Thunberg has been “brainwashed” into believing in climate change, the American rocker and actor Meat Loaf told an English newspaper.

Meat Loaf, 72, is known for his hit 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell” and its follow-ups, and for playing Eddie in the 1975 cult movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

The singer, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, told the Mail Online he feels for the 17-year-old Swede – named last month as Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for igniting a global movement against climate change – saying Thunberg has “been forced” into her beliefs.

“She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change, and there isn’t,” Meat Loaf said in the interview posted Jan 1 that also featured boasts about his sexual exploits. The interview was trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Meat Loaf appeared on NBC’s “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011 with then-host and now President Donald Trump and also campaigned with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012.

Thunberg addressed heads of state at the United Nations in September about the urgency of taking action on climate and has written a best-selling book.



