Singapore confirms 3 new virus cases, bringing tally to 43

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed three more cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in the republic today, bringing the total to 43.

In its latest update, MOH said four confirmed cases have been discharged from hospital today, thus, in all, six have fully recovered.

According to the ministry, one of the new cases involves a 39-year-old male Bangladesh national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder and has had no recent travel history to China.

He is warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), it said.

MOH said prior to hospital admission, the patient had visited department store Mustafa Centre and stayed at The Leo dormitory at 25 Kaki Bukit Road.

The other two new cases involved Singapore citizens with no recent travel history to China but one was in Malaysia on Jan 26.

MOH said of the remaining 37 who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving.

However, six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.



