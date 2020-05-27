Singapore’s latest 533 new cases push total infections to 32,876

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 533 Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the number of people infected to 32,876.

About 50% of the patients have fully recovered as of Tuesday.

The data on new cases showed that only three were either Singaporeans or permanent residents. The rest involved migrant workers living in dormitories, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

In the full data released late Tuesday, Singapore classified 1,670 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 30,093 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

As of yesterday, 585 confirmed cases were still in hospitals. Eight in critical condition remain in the intensive care unit. Overall, 23 patients have died.

The ministry said 15,291 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

No new clusters were identified yesterday.

The republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has a total of 2,683 confirmed cases while the largest dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road, has a total of 1,956 confirmed cases.



