The funds are part of a deal that saw Washington and Tehran exchange five prisoners last month.

TEHRAN: Iran said the US cannot renege on an agreement to transfer US$6 billion in frozen funds through mediator Qatar following Hamas’ bloody assault on Israel.

Tehran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, has come under intense scrutiny since fighters of the Islamist group stormed across Israel’s southern border last weekend, shooting people in their homes and on the streets in an onslaught that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Iran has insisted it was not involved, but celebrated the Hamas attack as a “success”.

Israel has responded to the attack by pounding Hamas targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,537 people in the impoverished Palestinian territory of over 2.4 million people.

“The US government knows that it can NOT renege on the agreement,” Ali Karimi Magham, spokesman of Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations, said late on Thursday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential requisites for the Iranians,” he added.

