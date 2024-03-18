The US has previously voiced opposition to an Israeli operation in Rafah. (AP pic)

CAIRO: The US must make clear to Israel what the consequences of a military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip would be, as the US has voiced opposition to such a move, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said today.

“It is not enough for rhetoric, it is not enough to state opposition, it is also important to indicate what if that position is circumvented, what if that position is not respected,” Shoukry said at a news briefing with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini in Cairo.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

He also warned that the humanitarian consequences and the loss of lives that would result in the situation would be “catastrophic”.